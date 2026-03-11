21 National Universities With Highest International Student Enrollment

Where international students study in the U.S. When it comes to studying in the U.S., international students have many colleges…

Where international students study in the U.S.

When it comes to studying in the U.S., international students have many colleges to choose from, all of which differ in size, location, cost, academic offerings and campus life, among other factors. But some colleges garner more interest from international students than others. International students at the 434 National Universities that reported enrollment data to U.S. News in an annual survey made up 4.6%, on average, of all undergraduates during the 2025-2026 academic year. Comparably, international enrollment at the following 21 National Universities, sorted from lowest to highest, averaged 18.2%. Fifteen of these colleges — research-oriented schools that offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees — are on the East Coast, with total undergraduate enrollment averaging nearly 9,000.

Barry University (FL)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 14%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 27% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 3,232

U.S. News rank: 395-434

Learn more about Barry University.

California Institute of Technology

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 14%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 17% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 987

U.S. News rank: 11

Learn more about California Institute of Technology.

Illinois Institute of Technology

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 14%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 7% decrease

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 3,135

U.S. News rank: 117 (tie)

Learn more about Illinois Institute of Technology.

Northeastern University (MA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 14%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 7% decrease

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 17,432

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie)

Learn more about Northeastern University.

St. Thomas University (FL)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 14%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 4,502

U.S. News rank: 395-434

Learn more about St. Thomas University.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 14%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 37,140

U.S. News rank: 36 (tie)

Learn more about the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Dartmouth College (NH)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 15%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 7% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 4,570

U.S. News rank: 13 (tie)

Learn more about Dartmouth College.

Harvard University (MA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 15%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 7% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 7,038

U.S. News rank: 3

Learn more about Harvard University.

Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 15%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 6,356

U.S. News rank: 7 (tie)

Learn more about Johns Hopkins University.

Emory University (GA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 16%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 7,407

U.S. News rank: 24 (tie)

Learn more about Emory University.

Oakland City University (IN)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 16%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 45% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 502

U.S. News rank: 257 (tie)

Learn more about Oakland City University.

Columbia University (NY)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 18%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 5% decrease

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 9,111

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie)

Learn more about Columbia University.

Gannon University (PA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 18%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 29% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 2,768

U.S. News rank: 257 (tie)

Learn more about Gannon University.

University of Chicago (IL)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 18%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 13% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 7,519

U.S. News rank: 6

Learn more about the University of Chicago.

Brandeis University (MA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 19%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 10% decrease

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 3,632

U.S. News rank: 69 (tie)

Learn more about Brandeis University.

Andrews University (MI)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 21%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 5% increase

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 1,312

U.S. News rank: 242 (tie)

Learn more about Andrews University.

Boston University (MA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 21%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 5% decrease

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 18,805

U.S. News rank: 42 (tie)

Learn more about Boston University.

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 23%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 7,824

U.S. News rank: 20 (tie)

Learn more about Carnegie Mellon University.

University of Rochester (NY)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 23%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 6,580

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie)

Learn more about the University of Rochester.

New York University

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 26%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 29,060

U.S. News rank: 32 (tie)

Learn more about New York University.

The New School (NY)

Percentage of international students (fall 2025): 34%

International enrollment change from the prior fall: 0%

Degree-seeking undergraduates (fall 2025): 6,682

U.S. News rank: 213 (tie)

Learn more about The New School.

Learn more about studying in the U.S.

Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete rankings of the 2026 Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. For even more advice, follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter.

National Universities with the most international undergrads

— The New School (NY): 34%

— New York University: 26%

— Carnegie Mellon University (PA): 23%

— University of Rochester (NY): 23%

— Andrews University (MI): 21%

— Boston University (MA): 21%

— Brandeis University (MA): 19%

— Columbia University (NY): 18%

— Gannon University (PA): 18%

— University of Chicago (IL): 18%

— Emory University (GA): 16%

— Oakland City University (IN): 16%

— Dartmouth College (NH): 15%

— Harvard University (MA): 15%

— Johns Hopkins University (MD): 15%

— Barry University (FL): 14%

— California Institute of Technology: 14%

— Illinois Institute of Technology: 14%

— Northeastern University (MA): 14%

— St. Thomas University (FL): 14%

— University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: 14%

More from U.S. News

Campus Resources for International Students

International Student Services at U.S. Colleges: What to Know

10 Free Resources to Help International Students Find a U.S College

21 National Universities With Highest International Student Enrollment originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/12/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.