10 Bucket List Cruises for Seniors and Retirees

Cruises are an often dreamt-about retirement goal, especially for travelers who finally have the time to trade quick getaways for immersive, weekslong voyages. Retirement can be the ideal season of life to sail off into the sunset for an extended period of time, whether to far-off lands like Antarctica or on a peaceful journey down the Danube. In some cases, seniors embrace their golden years by booking epic, monthslong voyages around the world.

Many small- and medium-sized ships cater to the over-60 crowd, but that doesn’t mean guests will be relegated to shuffleboard and bingo games. Today’s seniors still have plenty of adventures to experience and memories to make, both on board and on shore. The following cruise lines offer the top bucket list sailings for seniors and retirees.

Windstar Cruises

Anyone who has ever fancied a near-private yacht-style cruise experience will love the vibe of Windstar Cruises. Each of its seven yachts holds between 150 and 350 guests, with a 1-to-1.5 crew-to-guest ratio. This makes for more intimate sailings — not only because there’s simply less ship to maneuver on foot, but also because Windstar yachts have access to ports that megaships aren’t permitted to enter. While Windstar is not a strictly adults-only cruise line, you won’t see any little ones on board, either: Children must be at least 8 years old to sail.

In 2021 and 2022, Windstar’s Star Breeze, Star Pride and Star Legend ships received a refresh. The three all-suite yachts were cut in half and enhanced with new suites and amenities, bringing the capacity to 312 passengers on each vessel. These Star Plus Class ships also boast new restaurants, a reimagined spa and fitness center, and more efficient engines, among other improvements. In December 2025, the fleet’s newest ship, Star Seeker, launched and features 112 spacious suites — most with a full private veranda or floor-to-ceiling infinity window.

Elevators help make the Star Plus Class ships more accessible for anyone with limited mobility (note that Wind Class ships Wind Star and Wind Spirit do not have elevators). Additionally, Star Breeze, Star Pride and Star Legend each have four wheelchair-accessible suites, which feature an accessible bathroom with a portable ramp.

On board, passengers can drop by the Open Bridge anytime for an impromptu lesson in chart reading, listen to live music in the lounges or jump directly into the water from the Watersports Platform (availability varies by yacht, itinerary and ports of call). Culinary highlights include dishes created in partnership with the James Beard Foundation, as well as the new onboard specialty restaurant, Basil + Bamboo (replacing Cuadro 44 fleetwide), which serves an inventive blend of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. Cruisers can also enjoy culinary shore excursions and chef-led market tours to explore fresh local ingredients.

For culinary enthusiasts, the line’s James Beard Foundation partnership features incredible foodie-focused sailings, including the French Feast (Paris to Bordeaux, August 2026) and Classic Italy & Dalmatian Coast (Rome to Venice, October 2026).

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

If a five-star luxury river cruise or yacht vacation sounds like the getaway of your dreams, set your sights on Scenic. Scenic offers river cruises that traverse the historic waterways of Europe (such as the Rhine, Danube and Seine) and also deftly navigate the mighty Mekong River between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The Australia founded brand truly embraces the all-inclusive philosophy, so you won’t have to worry about going over budget mid-trip: Fine dining, complimentary beverages, excursions, transfers, onboard Wi-Fi, luggage handling, port charges, tips and taxes are all included in your fare.

For its ocean voyages, Scenic has two Discovery Yachts that visit more than 500 destinations across 63 countries. These vessels were purposely built for polar regions, which means they especially excel in Antarctica. On board these 228-passenger yachts, you’ll find nine bars and lounges, a theater for lectures and evening entertainment, an observation deck with Swarovski telescopes, and 10 different dining experiences. The expansive Senses Spa features a salt therapy lounge, a steam room with an ice fountain, and plunge pools.

The service on board is second to none — the staff-to-guest ratio is almost 1-to-1. Each luxe cabin is assigned an expertly trained butler to ensure your every need is met — from bringing your morning coffee and restocking your minibar to delivering room service and leaving little gifts on your bed during turndown service. The culinary program is equally impressive, with chefs from more than a dozen different countries turning seasonal and locally sourced ingredients into multicourse meals and tantalizing buffets with stunning presentations.

Specific sailings to add to your bucket list include the Treasures of the Mekong from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Siem Reap, Cambodia, which runs almost year-round, as well as the 24-day itinerary called Antarctica’s Ross Sea: Majestic Ice & Wildlife, which delves into pristine wilderness like you’ve never seen.

Viking

Spanning seven continents via river, ocean and expedition vessels, Viking is considered a quintessential mid-tier cruise experience. For more than 25 years, the line has provided destination-focused sailings designed to allow its guests to explore the world in comfort and class. Its voyages particularly appeal to travelers older than 50 who are interested in science, history, culture and cuisine. Viking’s fleet — with capacities on river and ocean cruises ranging from 52 to 998 passengers — feature elegant, Scandinavian-style decor. The small ship cruises get closer to their destinations, spend more time in port and include more overnight stays, too.

On this nearly all-inclusive cruise line, every fare includes a complimentary shore excursion in each port of call, onboard meals, beer and wine (with lunch and dinner service), Wi-Fi access, and all port charges and government taxes. On Viking’s ocean and expedition vessels, guests also enjoy complimentary self-service laundry, access to the Thermal Suite in The Spa, high tea service, alternative restaurant dining and 24-hour room service. But the best part for older cruisers may be what’s not included on Viking sailings: kids. This adults-only cruise line is dedicated to guests 18 and older.

For bibliophiles, The Library on each ship is curated by acclaimed London bookshop Heywood Hill, as well as Cambridge University’s Scott Polar Research Institute on the expedition vessels. Viking also holds exclusive partnerships with prestigious scientific institutions, which makes it possible for experts — including field research scientists, mountain guides, submarine pilots and other specialists — to accompany passengers on each expedition journey.

One of Viking’s newest ocean vessels, the all-veranda Viking Saturn, debuted in 2023 and focuses on European sailings. Its 15-day British Isles Explorer route from Bergen, Norway, to London is particularly popular, with stops in the Scottish Highlands; Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England; and more, as well as sailing the English Channel. Another in-demand route is the eight-day Danube Christmas Delights itinerary on the Viking longships, which visits enchanting villages, cultural capitals and iconic Christmas markets in Europe for a festive holiday cruise.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Billed as one of the world’s most luxurious all-inclusive river cruise lines, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises features small ships with an average capacity of 120 guests and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios on the rivers of 1-to-2.4. Part of the allure of the small ship size is a more personalized travel experience that allows passengers to visit destinations ocean liners aren’t able to access (such as the Venetian Lagoon, where large ships have been banned from entry).

Uniworld ships are akin to floating boutique hotels, designed to reflect the destinations in which they sail — a vast list that includes ports in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. Guests will appreciate the exquisite details on board, including unique artwork from some of the most famous artists in the world (think: Pablo Picasso and David Hockney), handmade fabrics from local artisans and handcarved furnishings.

Additionally, Uniworld’s all-inclusive cruise experience includes all onboard meals, which are made with fresh farm-to-table ingredients, as well as unlimited premium spirits and fine wines. In the base fare, voyages also include a selection of shore excursions, daily entertainment, fitness centers, wellness classes, airport transfers, onboard gratuities, high-speed Wi-Fi access and more.

The Ultimate European Journey is the cruise of a lifetime. This 24-day itinerary departs from Amsterdam and visits eight countries before ending in Bucharest, Romania. There are departures for this itinerary in both 2026 and 2027.

Crystal

This upscale brand relaunched under A&K Travel Group in 2023 with a reimagined vision. Crystal Serenity (which holds up to 740 guests) and Crystal Symphony (carrying up to 606 passengers) underwent extensive refurbishments in 2023 that include updated suites and new wellness offerings at the Aur?ra spa.

While sailing the high seas with Crystal, passengers’ needs are met at every step of the way — a perk made possible by the nearly 1-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. A dedicated butler in every stateroom and suite will help with stocking your fridge, making restaurant reservations, booking excursions, pressing your clothes and more.

Crystal offers impressive enrichment programming, hosting high-profile lecturers with backgrounds in sports, entertainment and science. Spend some time refining your technology skills at Computer University@Sea and perfecting your ballroom dance moves, photography abilities, golf swing or bridge game. There’s also a well-stocked library containing books on a range of subjects, along with board games and a pickleball court. For those feeling lucky, there’s a Le Casino De Monte-Carlo on both ships. Inspired by the legendary casino in Monaco, the elegant space is equipped with table games and slot machines.

Dining options on board include Umi Uma, a Japanese-Peruvian dining venue developed by Michelin-starred chef Nobuyuki (Nobu) Matsuhisa, and Beefbar, featuring prime cuts from renowned regions, including Wagyu from Australia, Black Angus from the U.S. and Kobe beef from Japan. Unlike some other cruise lines that charge a fee for each specialty dining reservation, Crystal allows guests to enjoy one complimentary reservation per person for sailings of 11 days or less. After dinner, nightly entertainment can be found in several venues, such as live music in the Galaxy Lounge.

Crystal sails on itineraries of varying length to the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Alaska, the Caribbean, Canada, Africa and the Indian Ocean, the South Pacific, and Asia. If you’re planning a bucket list trip, consider the line’s 2027 World Cruise, which is 139 nights, sailing from San Diego to Vancouver, British Columbia, (with stops in Central and South America, New Zealand, Australia and throughout Asia). Crystal also offers particularly wonderful cruises in Asia, and a 16-night Singapore to Hong Kong itinerary covers a lot of ground in the region (including Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam).

Oceania Cruises

Seniors with a penchant for epicurean delights tend to gravitate toward Oceania Cruises for its cruise vacations — it’s known for having one of the finest culinary programs at sea. This cruise line focuses on small ship luxury, with eight ships currently in service carrying between 670 and 1,250 passengers each.

Newer ships like the Allura — the second of the Allura Class vessels, which joined the fleet in 2025 — have wheelchair-accessible rooms and a plethora of onboard culinary venues. A few highlights include Aquamar Kitchen, offering an array of wellness-inspired dishes; The Bakery at Baristas, serving freshly baked pastries; and Polo Grill, a classic steakhouse. For a deep dive into the art of spirits, don’t miss the Macallan experiences (one comes with a chocolate pairing) and Brugal Rum experiences (one is a masterclass paired with ice cream).

Senior cruisers will enjoy the Aquamar Spa’s signature massage therapies, which use natural ingredients and modern techniques to release stress and tension. The Vitality Center offers a steam room, a thalassotherapy pool and heated lounge beds for extra relief. Onboard entertainment on Oceania, meanwhile, includes musical performances and immersive shows. And the Culinary Center is a fan favorite for seniors, offering the opportunity to practice cooking techniques and learn about the unique flavor profiles of regional dishes.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a location Oceania doesn’t sail to, with cruises to Africa, Asia, South America, the Middle East, Europe, the South Pacific, the Caribbean, Antarctica and more, as well as transoceanic voyages and 244-day world cruises. Oceania also provides a good overall value, thanks to standard inclusions like specialty restaurants, unlimited Wi-Fi access, gratuities and laundry service, plus a choice between a shore excursion credit or a complimentary beverage package.

Holland America Line

As a premium, midsize cruise line, Holland America Line offers plenty of destinations, excursions and activities designed to appeal to an older audience. The smaller ship size, which averages around 2,000 passengers per sailing (the largest ships hold 2,650; the smallest 1,432), allows guests to dock directly at the pier in more destinations, significantly reducing the need to wait for tenders. For older passengers who may have limited mobility, the option to simply disembark the ship without waiting for a tender or other means of transportation can make or break a trip.

Holland America Line, though family-friendly, offers myriad excursions that are primarily adult-oriented and open to all types of adventurers. Shore excursions are clearly marked with an activity level ranging from easy to strenuous, from leisurely wine tastings and relaxing strolls through ancient towns to all-terrain vehicle rides through the jungle and dog-sledding on a glacier only accessible via helicopter.

Onboard entertainment and activities are plentiful; guests often enjoy the multiple music lounges and venues on each ship, along with hosted programs such as bingo and trivia. For seniors who can’t get enough of the pickleball trend, Holland America Line has partnered with the Professional Pickleball Association to bring branded courts and equipment on board. After all that action on the court, unwind in the Greenhouse Spa & Salon with a rejuvenating treatment. Pro tip: Add on the Thermal Suite for access to the healing hydrotherapy circuit and heated, tiled loungers that will melt all your cares away.

The numerous onboard dining options bring together cuisines and flavors from all over the world, with specialty restaurants featuring menus developed by a team of master chefs known as Holland America’s Master Chefs. In addition to casual dining in the Lido Market and multicourse affairs in The Dining Room, each ship also features the Pinnacle Grill, an onboard steakhouse. Other specialty restaurants vary by ship and may include Italian eatery Canaletto, Morimoto By Sea, Tamarind, and the French-inspired Sel de Mer.

Holland America Line sails all over the world and does an especially nice job with its Greek island cruises and Adriatic Sea adventures — like the 11-day Adriatic Allure itinerary, which departs in May 2026 from Athens, Greece.

Azamara

Another all-inclusive, senior-friendly cruise line is Azamara, which boasts a long list of perks covered in the base fare. Your one-time payment covers meals and beverages, including standard spirits, international beers and a limited selection of wine by the glass; you can upgrade to a beverage package if you’d like access to premium brands. Other included amenities range from self-service laundry to gratuities to special cultural evenings featuring onboard or onshore performances by locals.

There are four ships in Azamara’s fleet. Each carries up to 702 passengers, so they still fit comfortably into the small ship category and can access less-visited ports. Destinations on Azamara include ports throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, the Americas, and the Caribbean; there are also transoceanic itineraries. If spending roughly half a year on a cruise ship sounds like your ideal retirement plan, consider the Azamara 2027 World Cruise. Over the course of 188 nights, you’ll visit 37 countries between San Francisco and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Each of the line’s ships has staterooms designed to accommodate guests with mobility limitations, and Azamara has created customized shore excursion tours for guests with disabilities as well. Accessible tours are designed for full-time wheelchair users or guests unable to navigate motor coach steps.

There are plenty of entertainment options on board, including Club Crooner’s hits from current and classic songbirds, as well as ship-specific venues with various song and dance performances. Plus, every cruise hosts a White Night signature dinner and entertainment event on the pool deck (so be sure to pack your favorite white attire). Unwind with darts, arts and crafts, ping-pong, shuffleboard, trivia contests, bingo and dance lessons. Don’t miss opportunities to attend lectures through the enrichment program.

Cunard Line

Cunard Line’s ocean liners have sailed between the U.K. and North America since 1840 — and the brand’s relationship with the British monarchy is integral to its heritage. As such, each ship is named after a British queen. The newest ship, Queen Anne, joined the fleet in May 2024.

In keeping with its history, Cunard Line has several signature experiences that help set the brand apart. Afternoon tea is a Cunard tradition observed daily in the Queens Room; expect white-gloved waiters serving scones and finger sandwiches alongside infused teas in silver teapots (add Champagne for an additional fee). During gala evenings, guests don tuxedos and ballgowns for a sophisticated celebration you won’t soon forget. Themes range from masquerade to Roaring ’20s; you’ll get a heads-up before you pack your cruise attire.

Each of the four stateroom grades has its own dedicated fine dining restaurant with excellent service and indulgent menus, though there are several casual dining options as well — not to mention specialty dining venues for an additional fee. A host of activities will keep you busy day and night, including a library, open-air pools, fitness facilities, live music, theater performances, guest speaker events, board games, film screenings, art classes, planetarium shows (on Queen Mary 2) and group dance classes.

Accessible shore experiences are available in many ports, ranging from tours with a lower activity level to adaptations for wheelchair users. Accessible staterooms are available on all four ships; these come with modifications like wider entryways, nonslip bathroom floors and shower seats.

Despite its English origins, Cunard sails all over the world, including Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Australia and New Zealand, the Indian Ocean, Northern Europe, and the South Pacific. Cunard offers a World Cruise departing January 2027 aboard Queen Victoria — it starts in Southampton, England, and arrives in Hamburg, Germany, 111 nights later (with ports of call including Hawaii, Fiji, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Africa, Senegal and Spain).

Aurora Expeditions

Nothing says “once in a lifetime” quite like embarking on an expedition to the world’s most remote destinations — and, specifically, to Antarctica. For cruisers looking to explore this far-off land, Australian-owned Aurora Expeditions is one of the most trusted names in the industry. Founded by legendary adventurer Greg Mortimer, the brand sends an education-focused expedition team on each voyage, with a ratio of about one team member per every seven passengers.

Seniors can climb aboard Aurora Expeditions’ Greg Mortimer, Sylvia Earle or Douglas Mawson (the newest, which launched in December 2025) ships for innovative itineraries to the Great White Continent. When the ship isn’t pausing to watch breaching whales, passengers can kayak between icebergs, visit penguin colonies or take guided hikes across the tundra.

All of Aurora Expeditions’ voyages let travelers explore at their own pace, making it a great option for all ages. There are many included activities on each expedition, such as bird-watching, photography, lectures on wildlife, Zodiac cruises and near-shore excursions. The line will even outfit you with Muck boots and waterproof polar jackets. The entire voyage is laid-back, with an informal dress code.

On board, all cabins have a view of the ocean, and most have their own balcony. Look forward to hearty dishes to help fuel your activities, with some buffet-style meals, a la carte options and a reservations-required restaurant on each ship. Plus, guests can enjoy a complimentary house wine, beer or soft drink with dinner.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Jill Schildhouse has been an avid cruiser since the mid-’90s and has since visited more than 50 countries around the globe. Whether she’s on the newest megaship, an older small ship or a luxury yacht, she loves life at sea. She used extensive research and her decades of experience as a cruiser to write this article, having taken more than a dozen cruises with her 72-year-old dad over the past couple years and having personally sailed on six of the cruise lines on this list. Schildhouse covers the travel industry for myriad top-tier outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, AARP, AAA, Reader’s Digest, AFAR, Yahoo, Forbes and Insider.

