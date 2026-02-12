Zebra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $4.33 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.34 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $419 million, or $8.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.05 to $4.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.70 to $18.30 per share.

