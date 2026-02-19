Yeti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.2 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $583.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $583.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.4 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.83 per share.

