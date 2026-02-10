Xylem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $335 million. The Washington-based company…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $335 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $957 million, or $3.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.04 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

