Xometry: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $192.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.7 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $686.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $189 million.

