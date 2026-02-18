Wyndham: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60 million in its fourth quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $334 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.80 per share.

