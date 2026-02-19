Workiva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.8 million. The…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.8 million.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $238.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.2 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $884.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $246 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.76 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

