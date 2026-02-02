Woodward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $133.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.17.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $996.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $905 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings to be $8.20 to $8.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.