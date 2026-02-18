Winmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported net income of $10 million in its fourth…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported net income of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.69.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.7 million, or $11.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $86.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WINA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WINA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.