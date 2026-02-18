Wingstop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.8 million. The Dallas-based…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $174.3 million, or $6.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $696.9 million.

