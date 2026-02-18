Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1854
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 145.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2051 3.1981
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3791 3.3751
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 1.1850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 14.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 86.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1298
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.0900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.8225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 312.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.0800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.1825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. Closed 5.6330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6164

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

