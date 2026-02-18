NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1854 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.1854 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 145.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2051 3.1981 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3791 3.3751 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 1.1850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 14.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 86.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1298 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 465.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.0900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.8225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 312.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.1825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5673

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. Closed 5.6330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6164

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

