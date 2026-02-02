NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1837 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1922 1.1837 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 137.50 136.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4082 3.3755 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6981 3.6502 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8650 1.2950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.98 84.75 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0420 1.0617 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.0800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7800 3.8175 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 299.30 300.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4500 10.3700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8150 7.7825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5306 0.5331

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1755 5.8970

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6123 0.6092

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

