Western Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The drilling services company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.6 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $155.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEEEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEEEF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.