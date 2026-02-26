Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
C. G. Woodson 45, Fairfax 38
Edison 62, West Potomac 54
Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Green Run 61, Salem-Va. Beach 50
Kempsville 79, Princess Anne 66
Region B=
Semifinal=
Nansemond River 56, King’s Fork High School 53
Norview 55, Woodside 52
Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Churchland 60, Warhill 47
Denbigh 49, Lafayette 45
Region B=
Semifinal=
Courtland 58, Atlee 40
Varina 69, Monacan 63
Region D=
Semifinal=
E.C. Glass 70, GW-Danville 55
John Handley 59, Sherando 51
Class 3=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Liberty Christian 88, Wilson Memorial 78
Western Albemarle 61, Rocktown 41
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Armstrong 74, Arcadia 63
Region C=
Semifinal=
Floyd County 66, Gretna 46
Nelson County 70, Liberty-Bedford 46
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Lancaster 60, Chincoteague 26
Northampton 88, Middlesex 49
Region B=
Semifinal=
Luray 60, Brunswick 49
Rappahannock County 63, Cumberland 53
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 86, Twin Valley 45
Grundy 74, Rye Cove 50
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 90, Council 33
Twin Springs 59, Chilhowie 50
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O’Connell 61, Catholic 59
Blue Ridge School 65, Bishop Ireton 47
Highland-Warrenton 74, Episcopal 49
Paul VI 69, St. Christopher’s 55
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Fairfax Christian 88, Seton School 59
Hargrave Military 72, Norfolk Collegiate 69
Miller School 69, Virginia Academy 55
North Cross 74, Va. Episcopal 62
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carmel 63, Roanoke Catholic 56
Evergreen 74, New Covenant 64
St. Michael 71, Portsmouth Christian 57
Stuart Hall 71, Tandem Friends 49
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Banner Christian 112, Richmond Christian 59
Carlisle 41, Westover Christian 30
Denbigh Baptist 61, Amelia Academy 47
Hampton Christian 65, Chelsea Academy 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
