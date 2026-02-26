Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Regional Playoffs= Class 6= Region C= Quarterfinal= C. G. Woodson 45, Fairfax 38 Edison 62, West…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

C. G. Woodson 45, Fairfax 38

Edison 62, West Potomac 54

Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Green Run 61, Salem-Va. Beach 50

Kempsville 79, Princess Anne 66

Region B=

Semifinal=

Nansemond River 56, King’s Fork High School 53

Norview 55, Woodside 52

Class 4=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Churchland 60, Warhill 47

Denbigh 49, Lafayette 45

Region B=

Semifinal=

Courtland 58, Atlee 40

Varina 69, Monacan 63

Region D=

Semifinal=

E.C. Glass 70, GW-Danville 55

John Handley 59, Sherando 51

Class 3=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Liberty Christian 88, Wilson Memorial 78

Western Albemarle 61, Rocktown 41

Class 2=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Armstrong 74, Arcadia 63

Region C=

Semifinal=

Floyd County 66, Gretna 46

Nelson County 70, Liberty-Bedford 46

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Lancaster 60, Chincoteague 26

Northampton 88, Middlesex 49

Region B=

Semifinal=

Luray 60, Brunswick 49

Rappahannock County 63, Cumberland 53

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 86, Twin Valley 45

Grundy 74, Rye Cove 50

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 90, Council 33

Twin Springs 59, Chilhowie 50

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O’Connell 61, Catholic 59

Blue Ridge School 65, Bishop Ireton 47

Highland-Warrenton 74, Episcopal 49

Paul VI 69, St. Christopher’s 55

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Fairfax Christian 88, Seton School 59

Hargrave Military 72, Norfolk Collegiate 69

Miller School 69, Virginia Academy 55

North Cross 74, Va. Episcopal 62

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carmel 63, Roanoke Catholic 56

Evergreen 74, New Covenant 64

St. Michael 71, Portsmouth Christian 57

Stuart Hall 71, Tandem Friends 49

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Banner Christian 112, Richmond Christian 59

Carlisle 41, Westover Christian 30

Denbigh Baptist 61, Amelia Academy 47

Hampton Christian 65, Chelsea Academy 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.