Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Deep Creek 56, Salem-Va. Beach 48
Princess Anne 90, Kellam 50
Class 4=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Hanover 64, Powhatan 56
Henrico 55, Louisa 38
Region D=
Semifinal=
Charlottesville 53, John Handley 49
Salem 70, Mecklenburg County 23
Class 3=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Spotswood 47, Turner Ashby 43
Class 2=
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Central Wise 69, Marion 35
Gate City 54, Virginia 49
Ridgeview 61, Lebanon 33
Union 53, Graham 37
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Essex 64, Northampton 38
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 48, Chilhowie 46
Honaker 64, Council 15
Twin Springs 65, Hurley 13
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Catholic 78, Trinity Episcopal 35
Paul VI 75, Bishop O’Connell 28
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Potomac School 53
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Chatham Hall 76, Virginia Academy 33
Miller School 60, The Covenant School 51
Norfolk Christian School 72, Christchurch 41
Steward School 66, Trinity Christian School 22
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Carlisle 55, Timberlake Christian 34
Chelsea Academy 64, Stuart Hall 57
Grove Avenue Baptist 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24
Portsmouth Christian 51, New Covenant 47
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Brunswick Academy 37, Southampton Academy 30
Christ Chapel Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 15
Fuqua School 48, Williamsburg Christian Academy 29
St. Michael 42, Broadwater Academy 27
