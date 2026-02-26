Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Regional Playoffs= Class 5= Region A= Semifinal= Deep Creek 56, Salem-Va. Beach 48 Princess Anne 90,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Deep Creek 56, Salem-Va. Beach 48

Princess Anne 90, Kellam 50

Class 4=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Hanover 64, Powhatan 56

Henrico 55, Louisa 38

Region D=

Semifinal=

Charlottesville 53, John Handley 49

Salem 70, Mecklenburg County 23

Class 3=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Spotswood 47, Turner Ashby 43

Class 2=

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Central Wise 69, Marion 35

Gate City 54, Virginia 49

Ridgeview 61, Lebanon 33

Union 53, Graham 37

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Essex 64, Northampton 38

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 48, Chilhowie 46

Honaker 64, Council 15

Twin Springs 65, Hurley 13

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Catholic 78, Trinity Episcopal 35

Paul VI 75, Bishop O’Connell 28

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Potomac School 53

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Chatham Hall 76, Virginia Academy 33

Miller School 60, The Covenant School 51

Norfolk Christian School 72, Christchurch 41

Steward School 66, Trinity Christian School 22

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carlisle 55, Timberlake Christian 34

Chelsea Academy 64, Stuart Hall 57

Grove Avenue Baptist 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24

Portsmouth Christian 51, New Covenant 47

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Brunswick Academy 37, Southampton Academy 30

Christ Chapel Academy 48, Tidewater Academy 15

Fuqua School 48, Williamsburg Christian Academy 29

St. Michael 42, Broadwater Academy 27

