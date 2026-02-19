Wayfair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $116 million in its fourth…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $116 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $313 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W

