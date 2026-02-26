Warner Bros. Discovery: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $252…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $252 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $727 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.3 billion.

