Walmart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.24 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $190.66 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.05 billion.

Walmart expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.

