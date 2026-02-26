Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16.3 million.…

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $213.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.3 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $759.4 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $920 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VITL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VITL

