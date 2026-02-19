Visteon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $74 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $948 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201 million, or $7.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.83 billion.

