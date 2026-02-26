Viatris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $340.1 million in…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $340.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.51 billion, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.3 billion.

Viatris expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.33 to $2.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.45 billion to $14.95 billion.

