Verisk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $197.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $778.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $771.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $908.3 million, or $6.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion.

