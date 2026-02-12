Utz Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $342.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $800,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

