Universal Technical: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $220.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

