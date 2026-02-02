United States Lime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Monday reported net income of $30.5…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Monday reported net income of $30.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134.3 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $372.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USLM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.