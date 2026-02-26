United Parks & Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $373.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.4 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

