U.S. Physical Therapy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $202.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.6 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $781 million.

