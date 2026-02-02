Tyson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $14.31 billion in the period.

