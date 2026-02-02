Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $108 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $440 million.

