Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 72, John Battle 58
Alleghany 52, Buffalo Gap 25
Altavista 81, Appomattox 53
Amelia Academy 73, Kenston Forest 44
Armstrong 54, Meadowbrook 48
Bishop Ireton 82, Good Counsel, Md. 72
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 77, Fuqua School 29
Brunswick Academy 79, Tidewater Academy 49
Buckingham County 57, Nottoway 48
Bullis, Md. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51
Carmel 75, Grace Christian 64
Carroll County 49, James River-Buchanan 41
Catholic 53, Walsingham Academy 31
Chancellor 65, Culpeper 61
Charlottesville 55, Monticello 46
Chatham 47, William Campbell 41
Christchurch 67, Life Christian 43
Churchland 72, I. C. Norcom High School 66
Colonial Heights 69, Dinwiddie 65
E.C. Glass 63, Brookville 34
Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, Blue Ridge Christian 37
Fredericksburg Homeschool 59, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 48
GW-Danville 58, Orange County 48
Glenvar 63, Floyd County 58
Gloucester 42, York 40
Greensville County 54, Southampton 39
Hampton 70, Bethel 41
Hargrave Military 61, Roanoke Catholic 58
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Loudoun Valley 60
Hermitage 69, Deep Run 60
Herndon 50, McLean 45
Holly Grove, Md. 42, Chincoteague 33
James River-Midlothian 71, Matoaca 68
James Wood 58, Manassas Park 48
Kecoughtan 92, Warwick 63
Lafayette 89, Grafton 61
Lancaster 54, Rappahannock 37
Liberty Christian 73, Liberty-Bedford 38
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 42
Luray 54, Woodstock Central 43
Madison County 73, Stonewall Jackson 35
Martinsville 55, Radford 33
Middlesex 67, Charles City, Iowa 47
Mills Godwin 52, J.R. Tucker 30
Nansemond River 79, Lakeland 51
Narrows 53, Eastern Montgomery 44
Norfolk Academy 57, Hampton Roads 40
Norfolk Collegiate 89, Cape Henry Collegiate 42
Patriot 67, Gainesville 65
Peninsula Catholic 76, Steward School 45
Phoebus 72, Menchville 64
Prince George 65, Thomas Dale 50
Rustburg 66, Amherst County 65
Salem 69, Hidden Valley 67
Skyline 75, Kettle Run 59
Smithfield 69, Bruton 50
St. Michael 88, Richmond Christian 30
Strasburg 56, Page County 50
Trinity Christian School 84, Heritage Christian 21
Tunstall 63, Bassett 54
Turner Ashby 53, Spotswood 48
Tuscarora 62, Dominion 41
Twin Valley 57, Council 44
Va. Episcopal 62, North Cross 54
Veritas Classic Christian School 69, Millwood School 48
Warhill 55, Jamestown 51
Warren County 89, Brentsville 71
West Point 71, K&Q Central 48
Woodside 74, Heritage (Newport News) 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
