Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 72, John Battle 58 Alleghany 52, Buffalo Gap 25 Altavista 81, Appomattox 53 Amelia Academy 73,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 72, John Battle 58

Alleghany 52, Buffalo Gap 25

Altavista 81, Appomattox 53

Amelia Academy 73, Kenston Forest 44

Armstrong 54, Meadowbrook 48

Bishop Ireton 82, Good Counsel, Md. 72

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 77, Fuqua School 29

Brunswick Academy 79, Tidewater Academy 49

Buckingham County 57, Nottoway 48

Bullis, Md. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51

Carmel 75, Grace Christian 64

Carroll County 49, James River-Buchanan 41

Catholic 53, Walsingham Academy 31

Chancellor 65, Culpeper 61

Charlottesville 55, Monticello 46

Chatham 47, William Campbell 41

Christchurch 67, Life Christian 43

Churchland 72, I. C. Norcom High School 66

Colonial Heights 69, Dinwiddie 65

E.C. Glass 63, Brookville 34

Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, Blue Ridge Christian 37

Fredericksburg Homeschool 59, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 48

GW-Danville 58, Orange County 48

Glenvar 63, Floyd County 58

Gloucester 42, York 40

Greensville County 54, Southampton 39

Hampton 70, Bethel 41

Hargrave Military 61, Roanoke Catholic 58

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Loudoun Valley 60

Hermitage 69, Deep Run 60

Herndon 50, McLean 45

Holly Grove, Md. 42, Chincoteague 33

James River-Midlothian 71, Matoaca 68

James Wood 58, Manassas Park 48

Kecoughtan 92, Warwick 63

Lafayette 89, Grafton 61

Lancaster 54, Rappahannock 37

Liberty Christian 73, Liberty-Bedford 38

Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 42

Luray 54, Woodstock Central 43

Madison County 73, Stonewall Jackson 35

Martinsville 55, Radford 33

Middlesex 67, Charles City, Iowa 47

Mills Godwin 52, J.R. Tucker 30

Nansemond River 79, Lakeland 51

Narrows 53, Eastern Montgomery 44

Norfolk Academy 57, Hampton Roads 40

Norfolk Collegiate 89, Cape Henry Collegiate 42

Patriot 67, Gainesville 65

Peninsula Catholic 76, Steward School 45

Phoebus 72, Menchville 64

Prince George 65, Thomas Dale 50

Rustburg 66, Amherst County 65

Salem 69, Hidden Valley 67

Skyline 75, Kettle Run 59

Smithfield 69, Bruton 50

St. Michael 88, Richmond Christian 30

Strasburg 56, Page County 50

Trinity Christian School 84, Heritage Christian 21

Tunstall 63, Bassett 54

Turner Ashby 53, Spotswood 48

Tuscarora 62, Dominion 41

Twin Valley 57, Council 44

Va. Episcopal 62, North Cross 54

Veritas Classic Christian School 69, Millwood School 48

Warhill 55, Jamestown 51

Warren County 89, Brentsville 71

West Point 71, K&Q Central 48

Woodside 74, Heritage (Newport News) 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.