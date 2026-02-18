Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $176 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $176 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $730 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $470 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 billion.

