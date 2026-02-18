Triple Flag: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.8 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $240 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $388.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFPM

