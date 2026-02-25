Trip.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $614 million in its fourth…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $614 million in its fourth quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.76 billion, or $6.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.

