TriMas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.1 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

