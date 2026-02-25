Tri Pointe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $60.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $954.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $945.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $241.1 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.