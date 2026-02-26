Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.91 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.91 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $20.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.96 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

