TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $104.5 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $521.7 million, or $18.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.41 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion.

TopBuild shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

