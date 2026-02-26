Titan International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $56 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $410.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $63.5 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.

