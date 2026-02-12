The LSAT Moves to In-Person Only: What to Know

The Law School Admission Council has announced that the LSAT will generally be available only in person at dedicated test…

The Law School Admission Council has announced that the LSAT will generally be available only in person at dedicated test centers, beginning with the August 2026 test.

The LSAC explained that this change was necessary to protect the integrity of the test. While cheating scandals related to the LSAT have occurred from time to time, there have been recent reports of international services that exploit vulnerabilities in the remote testing system to facilitate cheating.

Options for Taking the LSAT at Home

Since August 2023, test-takers have had the option to take the LSAT either in person or at home through a remotely proctored test environment that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The April and June 2026 tests will still allow both options.

Both options have been popular. For the January 2026 test, roughly 60% of test-takers took the test in person, according to the LSAC.

Beginning in August 2026, remote testing will still be available for test-takers who are unable to take the test in person due to medical reasons or distance from a testing center. Just as some test-takers receive disability accommodations such as extra time or a pen-and-paper test, remote testing will be permitted on a case-by-case basis.

You may find more information on requesting accommodations on the LSAC website here. Accommodation requests may take several weeks to process, so plan ahead if needed.

What to Expect When Taking the LSAT in Person

The LSAT will continue to be administered in dedicated testing centers, as it is currently. These centers are not in borrowed sites such as classrooms or auditoriums, like in years past — they are designed and staffed specifically for test administration. This means that staff are on hand if technical difficulties arise.

In-person test-takers will use a workstation inside a cubicle. The test will continue to use a LawHub platform, although there will be some changes to the user interface starting with the August 2026 test.

In-person test-takers will have access to pencils and scrap paper as well as online tools like a timer, navigation bar, search bar and digital highlighter. Lockers will be available to store disallowed items before taking the test.

The test will still be offered only four times annually abroad and eight times annually within the U.S.

What The Change Means for Test-Takers

Many law school applicants may bemoan the loss of the comfort and convenience of taking the LSAT from home. Some may even consider rushing to register for the April and June tests this year, which will still offer the option of remote testing.

Studying effectively for the LSAT can take many months, however. It is not a good idea to rush test preparation.

On the bright side, there are advantages to taking the test in person. The controlled environment and stable internet access may make it easier to focus. Technical difficulties are less likely and far easier to resolve with staff on hand.

You are also far less likely to have your score held for scrutiny on suspicious of cheating than if you take the test remotely.

Ultimately, making the test more impervious to cheaters should benefit the vast majority of honest test-takers. The inconvenience may be a small price to pay for a fairer test.

