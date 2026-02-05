The Best Exercises to Lower Cholesterol

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and many of us are unfortunately at risk of developing it…

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and many of us are unfortunately at risk of developing it for various reasons, ranging from DNA and diet to sedentary lifestyle.

One key culprit in heart disease is cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy substance in the blood that’s vital for maintaining some physical functions. But too much of it can build up and clog arteries, leading to heart disease, heart attack or stroke.

What to Know About Cholesterol

A normal cholesterol level for average adults should be below about 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) as measured via a blood test. If your total cholesterol hits 240 or higher, your doctor will likely advise you to lower that number.

Cholesterol is made up of three parts:

— High-density lipoprotein, or HDL. Sometimes referred to as “good” cholesterol, HDL is produced in the liver and can actually lower your risk of heart disease. Your HDL level should be above 40 mg/dL.

— Low-density lipoprotein, or LDL. Often called “bad” cholesterol, LDL comes from dietary sources such as meat and full-fat dairy and should be kept to less than 100 mg/dL. More than 160 is considered high, and more than 190 mg/dL is considered very high.

— Triglycerides. This fat comes from foods you eat, and you should aim to keep this number below 150 mg/dL.

Best Exercises to Lower Cholesterol at a Glance

Aerobic Exercises Strength and Resistance Training Brisk walking

Swimming

Cycling

Running

Dancing or Zumba

Jumping rope

Gardening

Heavy household chores (i.e., cleaning) Pushups

Pullups

Situps

Squats

Lunges

Planks

Resistance bands

Free weights

How Exercise Lowers Cholesterol

All physical activity helps lower LDL and increase HDL, says Dr. Minisha Kochar, a cardiologist with National Jewish Health in Denver.

In fact, adds Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, “There’s no such thing as any exercises that aren’t good for cholesterol.”

It’s not entirely clear why exercise improves your lipid profile, but there are some possible explanations.

“Exercise appears to increase the use of fats by skeletal muscles,” explains Ethel M. Frese, a professor in the physical therapy program at Saint Louis University in Missouri. It also helps your body remove triglycerides from the blood, which could help improve how your body breaks down fat from the foods you eat.

There are several proven ways to lower cholesterol, including medication, dietary changes and regular exercise. For his part, Melamed says, “I was able to lower my cholesterol by 100 points by making sure I was being consistent with exercise and eating an anti-inflammatory diet.” Consistency is the key, he says.

You’ll get the best results when you combine exercise with a healthy diet, according to Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, a cardiologist, chief medical executive of integrated services and precision care, and chief of cardiology at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Florida. Adopting a heart-healthy, low-fat diet that limits animal fats, such as the Mediterranean diet, is a key way to lower cholesterol and improve overall health.

Medication may be used if you have a high overall risk of heart attack or stroke because your LDL level is very high or if lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise don’t help bring your cholesterol levels into a healthier range.

Read on for more about the best exercises for lowering cholesterol.

Best Exercises to Lower Cholesterol Explained

Virtually any kind of exercise will boost your heart health, but a combination of higher intensity and higher volume exercise will help you see the best possible improvement in your levels of HDL, LDL and triglycerides.

A combination of aerobic exercises that get your heart rate up and resistance weight training that builds muscle strength and endurance seems to work best, Melamed says.

Key types of exercise you should aim for include:

Aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise quickly increases your heart and breathing rate. Research suggests that aerobic activity may be the most effective type of physical activity for improving cholesterol levels. Aerobic exercises include:

— Walking

— Jogging

— Running

— Biking

— Swimming

Resistance or strength training

Resistance or strength training is a broad category that includes any type of movement that builds muscle strength and endurance. For resistance training, you can use free weights, kettle bells, resistance bands or your own body weight, with these exercises:

— Pushups

— Pullups

— Sit-ups

— Squats

— Lunges

— Planks

HIIT

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, appears to have a greater impact on lowering LDL and triglycerides than moderate-intensity exercise, according to one study in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.

Additional research has suggested that HIIT can boost HDL — the “good” cholesterol — in older men over time. Similar impacts were not seen in women in this particular study, but because HIIT is a form of high intensity aerobic exercise, it should be viewed as a viable means of boosting overall cardiac well-being.

Recreational and daily activities

Another way to increase your physical activity is with recreational activities like dancing. As one study noted, even short bursts of exercise throughout the day can do the trick. Consider doing your daily chores with a little more gusto to work in extra movement. For example:

— Walk your dog a little farther or more briskly.

— Get off the bus or train one stop earlier and walk the extra way.

— Climb stairs at a faster pace or make extra trips.

— Carry heavier objects.

All of these activities can count toward your daily movement goal. The key is to find exercises you enjoy and will engage in regularly. This is especially important in the context of using exercise to lower cholesterol because more appears to be more. And that’s true for both intensity and duration.

How Much Exercise Do I Need to Lower My Cholesterol?

The type of exercise you choose is less important than the overall time you spend doing it if your goal is to lower cholesterol.

Adults should aim for:

— 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise, or

— 75 minutes to 150 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity exercise

You should also include muscle-strengthening exercises two or more days per week to maintain muscle mass, strengthen your bones, lower abdominal fat and more.

Exercise generally can do so much more than just lower your cholesterol.

“Regular exercise has many other beneficial effects that can reduce cardiovascular disease risk,” Kochar says, “such as reducing blood pressure, supporting weight loss and improving blood sugar.”

Weekly Workout Plan to Lower Cholesterol

Melamed recommends engaging in some kind of aerobic exercise or cardio three times a week, and incorporating two to three days of weight training. “But make sure you’re also giving your body some rest,” he adds.

This sample weekly workout plan could help lower your cholesterol levels.

Weekday Activity Duration Monday Brisk walking, moderate to high intensity 30 minutes Tuesday Resistance band training 30 minutes Wednesday Swimming at moderate intensity 60 minutes Thursday Cycling at moderate intensity 60 minutes Friday Free weights or body weight training 30 minutes Saturday Dancing at moderate to high intensity 30 minutes Sunday Gardening or house work 45 minutes

Other Options for Lowering Cholesterol

While your genetics play a role in regulating your cholesterol levels, changing several lifestyle factors can help improve them. Beyond exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet, consider optimizing your cholesterol levels with these measures:

— Quitting smoking

— Improving sleep

— Reducing stress

— Losing weight

If after you’ve made those changes, your levels are still too high, your doctor may prescribe a statin. This common class of medications can significantly lower your cholesterol levels.

Lastly, while keeping tabs on your cholesterol is important, Fialkow notes that “cholesterol level is not the sole determinant of one’s cardiovascular risk,” so talk to your doctor about your overall heart health and individual risk factors.

Update 02/06/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.