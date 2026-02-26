TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23 million.…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $192.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $447.2 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $616.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.