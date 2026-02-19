Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $84.6 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $84.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.28.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $405.6 million, or $6.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH

