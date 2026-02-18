Texas Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $123.3 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported net income of $123.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.79.

The landowner posted revenue of $211.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $481.4 million, or $6.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $798.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPL

