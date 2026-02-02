Teradyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $257.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $554 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.89 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

