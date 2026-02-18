Teekay Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $120.5 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $120.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.80 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $258.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $189.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $351.2 million, or $10.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $634.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNK

