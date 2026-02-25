TaskUs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.7…

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $313 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.3 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $296 million to $298 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion.

