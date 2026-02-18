Taseko: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.5 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $481.6 million.

