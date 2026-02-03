Take-Two: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.76 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Take-Two expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.65 billion to $6.7 billion.

