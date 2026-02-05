Live Radio
Strattec Security: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 4:56 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period.

