Strattec Security: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $4.9 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.